2021 Infiniti Q50
LUXE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$26,216
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,540KM
VIN JN1EV7BR5MM754976
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,540 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Wood Grain Trim, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Forward Emergency Braking, Leatherette Seats
Compare at $27002 - Our Price is just $26216!
With an amazing interior backed by real performance pedigree, this Q50 begs for your attention. This 2021 INFINITI Q50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
When looking at the 2021 Infiniti Q50 few select words can be found to best describe it. Attention to detail, meticulously built, amazing style. The Q50 is a quality mid sized sedan that is a very strong competitor to the German rivals in its class. Thankfully, it rises above them with forward thinking safety and entertainment technologies, giving you a feel of the future in one of today's cars. This sedan has 113,540 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Q50's trim level is LUXE. This Infiniti Q50 is everything you need from a performance luxury sedan. With posh features like Intouch navigation, power moonroof, maple wood interior trim, leatherette seating, remote start, heated power front seats, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, forward emergency braking with collision warning and pedestrian detection, InTouch infotainment system with dual displays, Andoird Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, rain sensing wipers, LED lighting with fog lights and highbeam assist, rearview camera, drive mode selector, intelligent key with push button start and stored driver preference settings, touch unlock front doors, dual zone automatic climate control, and HomeLink universal remote tied to a road ripping drive train and zero lift aerodynamics, you can be sure this car will impress.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $246.02 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
2021 Infiniti Q50