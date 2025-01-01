$33,495+ taxes & licensing
2021 Infiniti Q50
Red Sport 400 l-LINE - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$33,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,010KM
VIN JN1FV7DR9MM881067
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grand Blue Pear
- Interior Colour GRAPHITE, SEMI-ANILINE QUILTED LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P-0271
- Mileage 92,010 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Carbon Fiber, Heated Seats!
Compare at $34500 - Our Price is just $33495!
Smart technologically advanced features keep your Q50 alert at all times while you enjoy the drive. This 2021 INFINITI Q50 is for sale today in Ottawa.
When looking at the 2021 Infiniti Q50 few select words can be found to best describe it. Attention to detail, meticulously built, amazing style. The Q50 is a quality mid sized sedan that is a very strong competitor to the German rivals in its class. Thankfully, it rises above them with forward thinking safety and entertainment technologies, giving you a feel of the future in one of today's cars. This sedan has 92,010 kms. It's grand blue pear in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Q50's trim level is Red Sport 400 l-LINE. This aggressively tuned Infiniti Q50 Red Sport is equipped with red painted Sport brakes, dynamic digital suspension with electric shock absorbers, paddle shifters, semi aniline quilted leather sport seats, a sport front bumper with blacked out grille, unique rear bumper masking, carbon fiber decklid spoiler, red S badge, unique I-LINE badge, auto tilt down side mirrors with memory link, and a throaty exhaust. This Q50 has even more posh features like Intouch navigation, power moonroof, remote start, heated power front seats, heated leather steering wheel, forward emergency braking, InTouch infotainment with dual displays, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, rain sensing wipers, touch unlock front doors, dual zone automatic climate control, and HomeLink universal remote tied to a road ripping drive train and zero lift aerodynamics, you can be sure this car will impress. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Carbon Fiber, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $314.32 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Mobile hotspot internet access
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat, Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE
INFINITI Connection Tracker System
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats, driver's seat power lumbar support w/dual occupant memory system for driver's seat and front manual thigh extensions
Exterior
Sunroof
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
TIRES: 19"
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 19" Exclusive Aluminum-Alloy Sport
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Mechanical
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
170 amp alternator
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
76 L Fuel Tank
3.13 Axle Ratio
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift Mode -inc: manual shift mode w/downshift rev matching
Engine: 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbocharged 400hp
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/Feb
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Media / Nav / Comm
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Real-Time Traffic Display
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Carbon fiber
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
2021 Infiniti Q50