2021 Infiniti QX50
Sensory - Head-Up Display
2021 Infiniti QX50
Sensory - Head-Up Display
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$35,278
+ taxes & licensing
Used
44,325KM
VIN 3PCAJ5DB3MF117833
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,325 KM
Vehicle Description
Head-Up Display, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation!
Compare at $36336 - Our Price is just $35278!
Ready for any road, this QX50 will adapt to your driving with style and refinement. This 2021 INFINITI QX50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
A beautifully crafted crossover SUV that is stunning both inside and out. This 2021 QX50 is one of the most tech advanced SUV's with a quiet and serene interior and a supple soft ride quality. Handsome from every angle, the sculpted exterior only further compliments the well thought out and quality built interior. Highly refined and economical without any sacrifices on power delivery, this QX50 is just as comfortable off road as it is on it.This SUV has 44,325 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our QX50's trim level is Sensory. This awesome QX50 comes with heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, proximity keys for hands free unlocking, distance pacing and adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keep assist, and autonomous braking. This style continues to the exterior with dual chrome exhaust outlets, 20 inch dark painted wheels, two row power sunroof, chrome window trim and door handles, blacked out grille with a chrome surround, and a power liftgate. Even the infotainment feels super modern with INFINITI InTouch infotainment complete with navigation, dual touchscreens, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Wi-Fi. This Essential Tech trim adds wood grain trim, head-up display, rain sensing wipers, Bose premium audio with 16 speakers, leather cooled seats, memory settings, and a 360 degree parking camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Head-up Display, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $349.60 with $0 down for 72 months @ 11.00% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Additional Features
Active Driver Assist
Wi-Fi
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
