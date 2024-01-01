Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Head-Up Display, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation!</b><br> <br> Compare at $36336 - Our Price is just $35278! <br> <br> Ready for any road, this QX50 will adapt to your driving with style and refinement. This 2021 INFINITI QX50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>A beautifully crafted crossover SUV that is stunning both inside and out. This 2021 QX50 is one of the most tech advanced SUVs with a quiet and serene interior and a supple soft ride quality. Handsome from every angle, the sculpted exterior only further compliments the well thought out and quality built interior. Highly refined and economical without any sacrifices on power delivery, this QX50 is just as comfortable off road as it is on it.This SUV has 44,325 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our QX50s trim level is Sensory. This awesome QX50 comes with heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, proximity keys for hands free unlocking, distance pacing and adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keep assist, and autonomous braking. This style continues to the exterior with dual chrome exhaust outlets, 20 inch dark painted wheels, two row power sunroof, chrome window trim and door handles, blacked out grille with a chrome surround, and a power liftgate. Even the infotainment feels super modern with INFINITI InTouch infotainment complete with navigation, dual touchscreens, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Wi-Fi. This Essential Tech trim adds wood grain trim, head-up display, rain sensing wipers, Bose premium audio with 16 speakers, leather cooled seats, memory settings, and a 360 degree parking camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Head-up Display, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$349.60</b> with $0 down for 72 months @ 11.00% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2021 Infiniti QX50

44,325 KM

Details Description Features

$35,278

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Infiniti QX50

Sensory - Head-Up Display

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Infiniti QX50

Sensory - Head-Up Display

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

  1. 11397457
  2. 11397457
  3. 11397457
  4. 11397457
  5. 11397457
  6. 11397457
  7. 11397457
  8. 11397457
  9. 11397457
  10. 11397457
  11. 11397457
  12. 11397457
  13. 11397457
  14. 11397457
  15. 11397457
  16. 11397457
  17. 11397457
  18. 11397457
  19. 11397457
Contact Seller

$35,278

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
44,325KM
VIN 3PCAJ5DB3MF117833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,325 KM

Vehicle Description

Head-Up Display, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation!

Compare at $36336 - Our Price is just $35278!

Ready for any road, this QX50 will adapt to your driving with style and refinement. This 2021 INFINITI QX50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

A beautifully crafted crossover SUV that is stunning both inside and out. This 2021 QX50 is one of the most tech advanced SUV's with a quiet and serene interior and a supple soft ride quality. Handsome from every angle, the sculpted exterior only further compliments the well thought out and quality built interior. Highly refined and economical without any sacrifices on power delivery, this QX50 is just as comfortable off road as it is on it.This SUV has 44,325 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our QX50's trim level is Sensory. This awesome QX50 comes with heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, proximity keys for hands free unlocking, distance pacing and adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keep assist, and autonomous braking. This style continues to the exterior with dual chrome exhaust outlets, 20 inch dark painted wheels, two row power sunroof, chrome window trim and door handles, blacked out grille with a chrome surround, and a power liftgate. Even the infotainment feels super modern with INFINITI InTouch infotainment complete with navigation, dual touchscreens, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Wi-Fi. This Essential Tech trim adds wood grain trim, head-up display, rain sensing wipers, Bose premium audio with 16 speakers, leather cooled seats, memory settings, and a 360 degree parking camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Head-up Display, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $349.60 with $0 down for 72 months @ 11.00% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Navigation
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bose premium audio
Android Auto

Additional Features

Active Driver Assist
Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2019 Honda Civic Sedan EX CVT - Non-smoker - Sunroof - $162 B/W for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 Honda Civic Sedan EX CVT - Non-smoker - Sunroof - $162 B/W 89,123 KM $22,499 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - $147 B/W for sale in Nepean, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - $147 B/W 72,315 KM $17,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Dodge Durango SXT - Aluminum Wheels - Android Auto for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 Dodge Durango SXT - Aluminum Wheels - Android Auto 48,563 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-2587

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,278

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

Contact Seller
2021 Infiniti QX50