Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate!

Compare at $27833 - Our Price is just $27022!

This QX50 was engineered to heighten your confidence through every turn. This 2021 INFINITI QX50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

A beautifully crafted crossover SUV that is stunning both inside and out. This 2021 QX50 is one of the most tech advanced SUVs with a quiet and serene interior and a supple soft ride quality. Handsome from every angle, the sculpted exterior only further compliments the well thought out and quality built interior. Highly refined and economical without any sacrifices on power delivery, this QX50 is just as comfortable off road as it is on it.This SUV has 96,976 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our QX50s trim level is Essential. Stepping up to this Essential gives you a lot of extra bells and whistles like front and rear parking sensors, 360 degree camera with moving object detection, navigation, leather seats, and memory settings for the driver seat, side mirrors, and steering wheel. You keep a lot of the amazing features of the Luxe trim like blind spot warning, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and predictive forward collision warning for safety while an intelligent all wheel drive system, aluminum wheels, LED lighting with fog lamps and auto on/off headlamps, drive mode selector, manual shift mode, and heated power side mirrors with LED turn signal and automatic tilt down in reverse on the exterior. The interior still has panoramic sunroof, power liftgate, rain sensing wipers, remote starting, remote keyless entry and window operation, tri zone automatic climate control, heated power front seats with power lumbar adjustment, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls and power adjustment, auto dimming rear view mirror, Homelink remote, two touchscreens with voice recognition, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth control and streaming, SiriusXM, 4 USB inputs, and active noise cancellation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $267.78 with $0 down for 72 months @ 11.00% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

2021 Infiniti QX50

96,976 KM

$27,022

+ tax & licensing
2021 Infiniti QX50

Essential - Leather Seats

2021 Infiniti QX50

Essential - Leather Seats

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

$27,022

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,976KM
VIN 3PCAJ5CB6MF123983

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,976 KM

Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate!

Compare at $27833 - Our Price is just $27022!

This QX50 was engineered to heighten your confidence through every turn. This 2021 INFINITI QX50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

A beautifully crafted crossover SUV that is stunning both inside and out. This 2021 QX50 is one of the most tech advanced SUV's with a quiet and serene interior and a supple soft ride quality. Handsome from every angle, the sculpted exterior only further compliments the well thought out and quality built interior. Highly refined and economical without any sacrifices on power delivery, this QX50 is just as comfortable off road as it is on it.This SUV has 96,976 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our QX50's trim level is Essential. Stepping up to this Essential gives you a lot of extra bells and whistles like front and rear parking sensors, 360 degree camera with moving object detection, navigation, leather seats, and memory settings for the driver seat, side mirrors, and steering wheel. You keep a lot of the amazing features of the Luxe trim like blind spot warning, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and predictive forward collision warning for safety while an intelligent all wheel drive system, aluminum wheels, LED lighting with fog lamps and auto on/off headlamps, drive mode selector, manual shift mode, and heated power side mirrors with LED turn signal and automatic tilt down in reverse on the exterior. The interior still has panoramic sunroof, power liftgate, rain sensing wipers, remote starting, remote keyless entry and window operation, tri zone automatic climate control, heated power front seats with power lumbar adjustment, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls and power adjustment, auto dimming rear view mirror, Homelink remote, two touchscreens with voice recognition, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth control and streaming, SiriusXM, 4 USB inputs, and active noise cancellation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $267.78 with $0 down for 72 months @ 11.00% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

forward emergency braking

Blind spot warning

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
$27,022

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Infiniti QX50