$27,022+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Infiniti QX50
Essential - Leather Seats
2021 Infiniti QX50
Essential - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$27,022
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,976KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3PCAJ5CB6MF123983
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,976 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate!
Compare at $27833 - Our Price is just $27022!
This QX50 was engineered to heighten your confidence through every turn. This 2021 INFINITI QX50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
A beautifully crafted crossover SUV that is stunning both inside and out. This 2021 QX50 is one of the most tech advanced SUV's with a quiet and serene interior and a supple soft ride quality. Handsome from every angle, the sculpted exterior only further compliments the well thought out and quality built interior. Highly refined and economical without any sacrifices on power delivery, this QX50 is just as comfortable off road as it is on it.This SUV has 96,976 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our QX50's trim level is Essential. Stepping up to this Essential gives you a lot of extra bells and whistles like front and rear parking sensors, 360 degree camera with moving object detection, navigation, leather seats, and memory settings for the driver seat, side mirrors, and steering wheel. You keep a lot of the amazing features of the Luxe trim like blind spot warning, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and predictive forward collision warning for safety while an intelligent all wheel drive system, aluminum wheels, LED lighting with fog lamps and auto on/off headlamps, drive mode selector, manual shift mode, and heated power side mirrors with LED turn signal and automatic tilt down in reverse on the exterior. The interior still has panoramic sunroof, power liftgate, rain sensing wipers, remote starting, remote keyless entry and window operation, tri zone automatic climate control, heated power front seats with power lumbar adjustment, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls and power adjustment, auto dimming rear view mirror, Homelink remote, two touchscreens with voice recognition, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth control and streaming, SiriusXM, 4 USB inputs, and active noise cancellation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $267.78 with $0 down for 72 months @ 11.00% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Compare at $27833 - Our Price is just $27022!
This QX50 was engineered to heighten your confidence through every turn. This 2021 INFINITI QX50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
A beautifully crafted crossover SUV that is stunning both inside and out. This 2021 QX50 is one of the most tech advanced SUV's with a quiet and serene interior and a supple soft ride quality. Handsome from every angle, the sculpted exterior only further compliments the well thought out and quality built interior. Highly refined and economical without any sacrifices on power delivery, this QX50 is just as comfortable off road as it is on it.This SUV has 96,976 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our QX50's trim level is Essential. Stepping up to this Essential gives you a lot of extra bells and whistles like front and rear parking sensors, 360 degree camera with moving object detection, navigation, leather seats, and memory settings for the driver seat, side mirrors, and steering wheel. You keep a lot of the amazing features of the Luxe trim like blind spot warning, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and predictive forward collision warning for safety while an intelligent all wheel drive system, aluminum wheels, LED lighting with fog lamps and auto on/off headlamps, drive mode selector, manual shift mode, and heated power side mirrors with LED turn signal and automatic tilt down in reverse on the exterior. The interior still has panoramic sunroof, power liftgate, rain sensing wipers, remote starting, remote keyless entry and window operation, tri zone automatic climate control, heated power front seats with power lumbar adjustment, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls and power adjustment, auto dimming rear view mirror, Homelink remote, two touchscreens with voice recognition, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth control and streaming, SiriusXM, 4 USB inputs, and active noise cancellation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $267.78 with $0 down for 72 months @ 11.00% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
forward emergency braking
Additional Features
Blind spot warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Nissan Pathfinder SV - Sunroof - Navigation 36,063 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 XL 82,125 KM $38,698 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 400 4MATIC 121,149 KM $28,499 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,022
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2021 Infiniti QX50