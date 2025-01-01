$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Infiniti QX80
2021 Infiniti QX80
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
97,991KM
VIN JN8AZ2AE9M9270009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-2237A
- Mileage 97,991 KM
Vehicle Description
As big as a luxury yacht and just as opulent inside, this QX80 is Infiniti's take on the full-size luxury SUV. This 2021 INFINITI QX80 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Embrace luxury grand enough to accommodate all the experiences you seek, and powerful enough to amplify them. This Infiniti QX80 unleashes your potential with capability that few can rival, extensive rewards that fill your journey, and presence that none can match. This full-size luxury SUV is not larger than life, it's as large as the life you want.This SUV has 97,991 kms. It's mineral black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2021 Infiniti QX80