Menu
Account
Sign In
As big as a luxury yacht and just as opulent inside, this QX80 is Infinitis take on the full-size luxury SUV. This 2021 INFINITI QX80 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>Embrace luxury grand enough to accommodate all the experiences you seek, and powerful enough to amplify them. This Infiniti QX80 unleashes your potential with capability that few can rival, extensive rewards that fill your journey, and presence that none can match. This full-size luxury SUV is not larger than life, its as large as the life you want.This SUV has 97,991 kms. Its mineral black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2021 Infiniti QX80

97,991 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Infiniti QX80

Watch This Vehicle
12219540

2021 Infiniti QX80

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,991KM
VIN JN8AZ2AE9M9270009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-2237A
  • Mileage 97,991 KM

Vehicle Description

As big as a luxury yacht and just as opulent inside, this QX80 is Infiniti's take on the full-size luxury SUV. This 2021 INFINITI QX80 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Embrace luxury grand enough to accommodate all the experiences you seek, and powerful enough to amplify them. This Infiniti QX80 unleashes your potential with capability that few can rival, extensive rewards that fill your journey, and presence that none can match. This full-size luxury SUV is not larger than life, it's as large as the life you want.This SUV has 97,991 kms. It's mineral black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit - Low Mileage for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit - Low Mileage 22,342 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Infiniti Q50 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Infiniti Q50 50 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate - Low Mileage for sale in Kanata, ON
2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate - Low Mileage 21,517 KM $40,079 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-2587

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

Contact Seller
2021 Infiniti QX80