$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Cherokee
80TH ANNIVERSARY V6 | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAV
2021 Jeep Cherokee
80TH ANNIVERSARY V6 | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,978 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 47,000 KMS!! 4x4 80TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION W/ PREMIUM 3.2L V6 AND COMFORT SAFETY GROUP! Panoramic sunroof, heated leather seats, heated steering, 8.4-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, premium Alpine audio system, full power group incl. power seats & power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500