ONLY 47,000 KMS!! 4x4 80TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION W/ PREMIUM 3.2L V6 AND COMFORT SAFETY GROUP! Panoramic sunroof, heated leather seats, heated steering, 8.4-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, premium Alpine audio system, full power group incl. power seats & power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2021 Jeep Cherokee

46,978 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Cherokee

80TH ANNIVERSARY V6 | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAV

2021 Jeep Cherokee

80TH ANNIVERSARY V6 | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
46,978KM
VIN 1C4PJMCX4MD190573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,978 KM

Vehicle Description

613-746-8500

2021 Jeep Cherokee