Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Cooled Seats, Off-Road Suspension, Leather Seats, Navigation, 4G Wi-Fi, Wireless Connectivity, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Memory Seats, LED Lights, Heated Steering Sheel, Proximity Key, Remote Start, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera</b><br> <br> The functional nature of this Jeep Compass is exactly what you would expect from such an impressive compact SUV. This 2021 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Manotick. <br> <br>From the first look inside this amazing SUV, youll know that youre surrounded in greatness. With stunning interior and exterior finishes plus a convenient driver experience, this Jeep Compass is ready to tackle whatever you put in front of it. This amazing SUV combines modern safety, next gen technology, and rugged capability into an attractive package.This SUV has 20 kms. Its redline pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Compasss trim level is Trailhawk Elite. The most rugged of the Compass line, this Trailhawk Elite comes even more trail ready with added navigation, wi-fi, LED lighting, driver memory settings, and heated and cooled leather seats. Stay connected on your daily commute or next adventure with Jeeps Uconnect 4 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and wireless connectivity. This family crossover lets you cruise in style and comfort with a heated leather steering wheel, ambient interior lighting, a proximity key, remote start, cornering lamps, fog lamps, rear park assist, and ParkView Rear Backup Camera.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDDB5MT536599 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDDB5MT536599</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en target=_blank>https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en</a><br><br> <br/><br>If youre looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! Were more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, its no wonder were a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

2021 Jeep Compass

20 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk Elite

Watch This Vehicle
12473019

2021 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk Elite

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
20KM
VIN 3C4NJDDB5MT536599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Redline Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C13044A
  • Mileage 20 KM

Vehicle Description

Cooled Seats, Off-Road Suspension, Leather Seats, Navigation, 4G Wi-Fi, Wireless Connectivity, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Memory Seats, LED Lights, Heated Steering Sheel, Proximity Key, Remote Start, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera

The functional nature of this Jeep Compass is exactly what you would expect from such an impressive compact SUV. This 2021 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

From the first look inside this amazing SUV, you'll know that you're surrounded in greatness. With stunning interior and exterior finishes plus a convenient driver experience, this Jeep Compass is ready to tackle whatever you put in front of it. This amazing SUV combines modern safety, next gen technology, and rugged capability into an attractive package.This SUV has 20 kms. It's redline pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Compass's trim level is Trailhawk Elite. The most rugged of the Compass line, this Trailhawk Elite comes even more trail ready with added navigation, wi-fi, LED lighting, driver memory settings, and heated and cooled leather seats. Stay connected on your daily commute or next adventure with Jeeps Uconnect 4 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and wireless connectivity. This family crossover lets you cruise in style and comfort with a heated leather steering wheel, ambient interior lighting, a proximity key, remote start, cornering lamps, fog lamps, rear park assist, and ParkView Rear Backup Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDDB5MT536599.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 GMC Terrain SLE - Remote Start - Low Mileage for sale in Kemptville, ON
2023 GMC Terrain SLE - Remote Start - Low Mileage 18,750 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Buick Encore GX SELECT for sale in Orleans, ON
2021 Buick Encore GX SELECT 88,741 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi Q3 Komfort for sale in Orleans, ON
2022 Audi Q3 Komfort 64,457 KM $35,138 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-378-XXXX

(click to show)

888-378-6064

Alternate Numbers
888-413-3817
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

888-378-6064

2021 Jeep Compass