$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk Elite
2021 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk Elite
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
20KM
VIN 3C4NJDDB5MT536599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Redline Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C13044A
- Mileage 20 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Off-Road Suspension, Leather Seats, Navigation, 4G Wi-Fi, Wireless Connectivity, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Memory Seats, LED Lights, Heated Steering Sheel, Proximity Key, Remote Start, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera
The functional nature of this Jeep Compass is exactly what you would expect from such an impressive compact SUV. This 2021 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
From the first look inside this amazing SUV, you'll know that you're surrounded in greatness. With stunning interior and exterior finishes plus a convenient driver experience, this Jeep Compass is ready to tackle whatever you put in front of it. This amazing SUV combines modern safety, next gen technology, and rugged capability into an attractive package.This SUV has 20 kms. It's redline pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Compass's trim level is Trailhawk Elite. The most rugged of the Compass line, this Trailhawk Elite comes even more trail ready with added navigation, wi-fi, LED lighting, driver memory settings, and heated and cooled leather seats. Stay connected on your daily commute or next adventure with Jeeps Uconnect 4 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and wireless connectivity. This family crossover lets you cruise in style and comfort with a heated leather steering wheel, ambient interior lighting, a proximity key, remote start, cornering lamps, fog lamps, rear park assist, and ParkView Rear Backup Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDDB5MT536599.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
The functional nature of this Jeep Compass is exactly what you would expect from such an impressive compact SUV. This 2021 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
From the first look inside this amazing SUV, you'll know that you're surrounded in greatness. With stunning interior and exterior finishes plus a convenient driver experience, this Jeep Compass is ready to tackle whatever you put in front of it. This amazing SUV combines modern safety, next gen technology, and rugged capability into an attractive package.This SUV has 20 kms. It's redline pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Compass's trim level is Trailhawk Elite. The most rugged of the Compass line, this Trailhawk Elite comes even more trail ready with added navigation, wi-fi, LED lighting, driver memory settings, and heated and cooled leather seats. Stay connected on your daily commute or next adventure with Jeeps Uconnect 4 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and wireless connectivity. This family crossover lets you cruise in style and comfort with a heated leather steering wheel, ambient interior lighting, a proximity key, remote start, cornering lamps, fog lamps, rear park assist, and ParkView Rear Backup Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDDB5MT536599.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 GMC Terrain SLE - Remote Start - Low Mileage 18,750 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Buick Encore GX SELECT 88,741 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Audi Q3 Komfort 64,457 KM $35,138 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-378-XXXX(click to show)
888-378-6064
Alternate Numbers888-413-3817
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2021 Jeep Compass