2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude ALTITTUDE, 4WD, SUNROOF, REAR CAMERA, REMOTE START
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude ALTITTUDE, 4WD, SUNROOF, REAR CAMERA, REMOTE START
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$38,500
+ taxes & licensing
76,020KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFAG2MC684699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,020 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Compare at $39655 - Myers Cadillac is just $38500!
JUST IN- 2021 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE ALTITTUDE 4WD- HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, 19 BLACK ALLOYS, REAR CAMERA, REMOTE START, POWER LIFTGATE, 4WD, PUSH START IGNITION, TRAILER PACKAGE, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
4G Wi-Fi
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
