CERTIFIED
Compare at $39655 - Myers Cadillac is just $38500! 

JUST IN- 2021 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE ALTITTUDE 4WD- HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, 19 BLACK ALLOYS, REAR CAMERA, REMOTE START, POWER LIFTGATE, 4WD, PUSH START IGNITION, TRAILER PACKAGE, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en

All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

76,020 KM

$38,500

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude ALTITTUDE, 4WD, SUNROOF, REAR CAMERA, REMOTE START

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude ALTITTUDE, 4WD, SUNROOF, REAR CAMERA, REMOTE START

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$38,500

+ taxes & licensing

76,020KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFAG2MC684699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,020 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED
Compare at $39655 - Myers Cadillac is just $38500!

JUST IN- 2021 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE ALTITTUDE 4WD- HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, 19 BLACK ALLOYS, REAR CAMERA, REMOTE START, POWER LIFTGATE, 4WD, PUSH START IGNITION, TRAILER PACKAGE, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

4G Wi-Fi

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

$38,500

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee