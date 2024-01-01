$39,887+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L LIMITED |6-PASS |PANO ROOF |LUXURY TECH II|360 CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,552 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED 6-PASSENGER 4x4 LIMITED W/ LUXURY TECH GROUP II, PREMIUM PANORAMIC SUNROOF AND 10.1-IN TOUCHSCREEN W/ NAVIGATION! Leather, heated/cooled front & heated 2nd row captains chairs, heated steering, remote start, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, active lane management, pre-collision system, 20-inch alloys, FamCam passenger camera, digital display rearview mirror, Alpine premium audio, wireless charger, power seats & steering column w/ driver memory, power liftgate, three-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, rear sunshades, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, tow package (6,200lb capacity), garage door opener, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
