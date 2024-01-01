Menu
Account
Sign In
LOADED 6-PASSENGER 4x4 LIMITED W/ LUXURY TECH GROUP II, PREMIUM PANORAMIC SUNROOF AND 10.1-IN TOUCHSCREEN W/ NAVIGATION! Leather, heated/cooled front & heated 2nd row captains chairs, heated steering, remote start, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, active lane management, pre-collision system, 20-inch alloys, FamCam passenger camera, digital display rearview mirror, Alpine premium audio, wireless charger, power seats & steering column w/ driver memory, power liftgate, three-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, rear sunshades, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, tow package (6,200lb capacity), garage door opener, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

64,552 KM

Details Description

$39,887

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L LIMITED |6-PASS |PANO ROOF |LUXURY TECH II|360 CAM

Watch This Vehicle
11931854

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L LIMITED |6-PASS |PANO ROOF |LUXURY TECH II|360 CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$39,887

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,552KM
VIN 1C4RJKBG7M8107953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,552 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED 6-PASSENGER 4x4 LIMITED W/ LUXURY TECH GROUP II, PREMIUM PANORAMIC SUNROOF AND 10.1-IN TOUCHSCREEN W/ NAVIGATION! Leather, heated/cooled front & heated 2nd row captains chairs, heated steering, remote start, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, active lane management, pre-collision system, 20-inch alloys, FamCam passenger camera, digital display rearview mirror, Alpine premium audio, wireless charger, power seats & steering column w/ driver memory, power liftgate, three-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, rear sunshades, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, tow package (6,200lb capacity), garage door opener, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ONLY 14,000 KMS! | CARPLAY | TONNEAU | REAR CAM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Chevrolet Colorado ONLY 14,000 KMS! | CARPLAY | TONNEAU | REAR CAM 14,531 KM $28,807 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Corolla AUTO | SAFETY SENSE | BLUETOOTH | ADAPTIVE CRUISE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Toyota Corolla AUTO | SAFETY SENSE | BLUETOOTH | ADAPTIVE CRUISE 94,445 KM $17,907 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Sportage AWD | CARPLAY | HTD SEATS | LANE-KEEP | REAR CAM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Kia Sportage AWD | CARPLAY | HTD SEATS | LANE-KEEP | REAR CAM 135,803 KM $24,267 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,887

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee