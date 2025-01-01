$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
Used
61,589KM
VIN 1C4RJFAG9MC744235
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C13125
- Mileage 61,589 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, 4G Wi-Fi, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Proximity Key, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate
If you want a midsize SUV that does a little of everything, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a perfect candidate. This 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 61,589 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Altitude. This Grand Cherokee Altitude provides a sleek and stylish ride with added navigation, wi-fi, heated leather seats, and gloss black badging, grille, and exterior accents. This family SUV is packed with off road capability with towing equipment, aluminum wheels, and fog lamps. Ride comfortable and connected with Uconnect 4, voice activation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a heated leather steering wheel, a proximity key, remote start, and a power liftgate. Ensure your family rides safe with blind spot monitoring, rear cross path detection, and a ParkView rear backup camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFAG9MC744235.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee