Altitude 4X4 w/ premium heated Nappa Leather-trimmed seats, heated steering, 8.4-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, 20-inch black alloys, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, off-road pages, tow package, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

121,125 KM

Details Description

$27,944

+ taxes & licensing
12928853

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
121,125KM
VIN 1C4RJFAG5MC517172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Altitude 4X4 w/ premium heated Nappa Leather-trimmed seats, heated steering, 8.4-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, 20-inch black alloys, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, off-road pages, tow package, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee