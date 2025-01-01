$27,944+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
ALTITUDE 4X4 | NAPPA LEATHER | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
ALTITUDE 4X4 | NAPPA LEATHER | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$27,944
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,125 KM
Vehicle Description
Altitude 4X4 w/ premium heated Nappa Leather-trimmed seats, heated steering, 8.4-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, 20-inch black alloys, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, off-road pages, tow package, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
