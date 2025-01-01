$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
ALTITUDE 4X4 | HTD LEATHER | 20IN ALLOYS | TOW PKG
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,901 KM
Vehicle Description
ALTITUDE 4X4 W/ PROTECH GROUP!! Leather, 20-inch black alloys, tow package, lane departure warning, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, heated seats & steering, navigation, remote start, premium Alpine audio system w/ subwoofer, off-road pages, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power seat, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, cruise control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500