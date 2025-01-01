Menu
ALTITUDE 4X4 W/ PROTECH GROUP!! Leather, 20-inch black alloys, tow package, lane departure warning, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, heated seats & steering, navigation, remote start, premium Alpine audio system w/ subwoofer, off-road pages, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power seat, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, cruise control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

120,901 KM

Details Description

ALTITUDE 4X4 | HTD LEATHER | 20IN ALLOYS | TOW PKG

13075699

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
120,901KM
VIN 1C4RJFAG1MC800006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,901 KM

Vehicle Description

ALTITUDE 4X4 W/ PROTECH GROUP!! Leather, 20-inch black alloys, tow package, lane departure warning, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, heated seats & steering, navigation, remote start, premium Alpine audio system w/ subwoofer, off-road pages, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power seat, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, cruise control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
