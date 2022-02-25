2021 Jeep Wrangler

$64,995 + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8415444

Stock #: P1160

VIN: 1C4HJXFN0MW571079

Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Stock # P1160

Mileage 37,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Garage door transmitter Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Skid Plates Trailer Sway Control REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL Front Anti-Roll Bar Transmission: 8 speed automatic Exterior Alloy Wheels Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Wireless phone connectivity Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm voltmeter rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Integrated roll-over protection Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Drive Type: Four-Wheel Sequential multi-point fuel injection Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Front seats: bucket 1-touch down Front centre armrest: w/storage Rear seats: split-bench Number of doors: 4 Cylinder configuration: V-6 Speakers: 8 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Ramp breakover angle: 23 deg Turning radius: 6.2m (20.4') Tires: all-terrain Interior cargo volume: 898 L (32 cu.ft.) Fuel economy city: 13.8L/100 km 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Compression ratio: 11.30 to 1 Engine displacement: 3.6 L Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,500lbs) Engine horsepower: 285hp @ 6,400RPM Horsepower: 285hp @ 6,400RPM Approach angle: 44 deg AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Departure angle: 37 deg Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,050 L (72 cu.ft.) Fuel economy highway: 10.1L/100 km Front locking differential Manual driver lumbar support Configurable PREMIUM CLOTH Wheel size: 17 Primary LCD size: 7.0 Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12 Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Limited slip differential: brake actuated Proximity key: push button start only Front hiproom: 1,369mm (53.9) Front legroom: 1,046mm (41.2) Rear legroom: 973mm (38.3) Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Rear shoulder room: 1,415mm (55.7) Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27) Fuel economy combined: 12.2L/100 km Fuel tank capacity: 81.4L Exterior length: 4,785mm (188.4) Exterior body width: 1,875mm (73.8) Exterior height: 1,869mm (73.6) Wheelbase: 3,007mm (118.4) Rear hiproom: 1,440mm (56.7) Front shoulder room: 1,415mm (55.7) Passenger volume: 2,936L (103.7 cu.ft.) Front headroom: 1,082mm (42.6) Rear headroom: 1,059mm (41.7) Ground clearance (min): 274mm (10.8) GVWR: 2,631kg (5,800lbs) Rear tires: 285/70SR17.0C Front tires: 285/70SR17.0C Payload: 613kg (1,351lbs) Curb weight: 2,018kg (4,449lbs) Cargo: conventional Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Seat Upholstery: premium cloth Engine litres: 3.6L Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

