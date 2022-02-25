Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

37,000 KM

$64,995

+ tax & licensing
$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon | Leather, Dual-Top, Nav

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon | Leather, Dual-Top, Nav

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

37,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8415444
  • Stock #: P1160
  • VIN: 1C4HJXFN0MW571079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1160
  • Mileage 37,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in and experience the difference at Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram!All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carfax History Report.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Garage door transmitter
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Block Heater
Skid Plates
Trailer Sway Control
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Wireless phone connectivity
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Integrated roll-over protection
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Number of doors: 4
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Ramp breakover angle: 23 deg
Turning radius: 6.2m (20.4')
Tires: all-terrain
Interior cargo volume: 898 L (32 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy city: 13.8L/100 km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Compression ratio: 11.30 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM
Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM
Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,500lbs)
Engine horsepower: 285hp @ 6,400RPM
Horsepower: 285hp @ 6,400RPM
Approach angle: 44 deg
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Departure angle: 37 deg
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,050 L (72 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy highway: 10.1L/100 km
Front locking differential
Manual driver lumbar support
Configurable
PREMIUM CLOTH
Wheel size: 17
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: push button start only
Front hiproom: 1,369mm (53.9)
Front legroom: 1,046mm (41.2)
Rear legroom: 973mm (38.3)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Rear shoulder room: 1,415mm (55.7)
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Fuel economy combined: 12.2L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 81.4L
Exterior length: 4,785mm (188.4)
Exterior body width: 1,875mm (73.8)
Exterior height: 1,869mm (73.6)
Wheelbase: 3,007mm (118.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,440mm (56.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,415mm (55.7)
Passenger volume: 2,936L (103.7 cu.ft.)
Front headroom: 1,082mm (42.6)
Rear headroom: 1,059mm (41.7)
Ground clearance (min): 274mm (10.8)
GVWR: 2,631kg (5,800lbs)
Rear tires: 285/70SR17.0C
Front tires: 285/70SR17.0C
Payload: 613kg (1,351lbs)
Curb weight: 2,018kg (4,449lbs)
Cargo: conventional
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Seat Upholstery: premium cloth
Engine litres: 3.6L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

