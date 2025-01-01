Menu
Account
Sign In
ONLY 37,000 KMS! 6-speed manual w/ heated seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, backup camera, keyless entry, air conditioning, automatic headlights, leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2021 Kia Forte

37,404 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Kia Forte

ONLY 37,000 KMS! | 6-SPEED | CARPLAY | HTD SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
12143529

2021 Kia Forte

ONLY 37,000 KMS! | 6-SPEED | CARPLAY | HTD SEATS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
37,404KM
VIN 3KPF24AD4ME308105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,404 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 37,000 KMS! 6-speed manual w/ heated seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, backup camera, keyless entry, air conditioning, automatic headlights, leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2018 Kia Sorento 2.0T EX AWD | LEATHER | CARPLAY/AUTO | BLIND SPOT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Kia Sorento 2.0T EX AWD | LEATHER | CARPLAY/AUTO | BLIND SPOT 95,230 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Accord 6-SPEED | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM | ALLOYS |BLUETOOTH for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Honda Accord 6-SPEED | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM | ALLOYS |BLUETOOTH 151,169 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 30th ANNIVERSARY| LEATHER | DVD |REAR CAM |LOW KMS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 30th ANNIVERSARY| LEATHER | DVD |REAR CAM |LOW KMS 109,794 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Forte