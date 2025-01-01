$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Forte
EX
2021 Kia Forte
EX
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
101,431KM
VIN 3KPF54ADXME352195
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA1389
- Mileage 101,431 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2021 Kia Forte EX, a compact sedan that seamlessly blends efficiency, comfort, and advanced technology. Finished in a sophisticated grey exterior with a refined black cloth interior, this Forte EX is designed to turn heads and provide a comfortable driving experience.
Under the hood, the Forte EX is powered by a 2.0-liter MPI 4-cylinder engine producing 147 horsepower, paired with an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) for smooth and efficient performance. The front-wheel-drive system ensures responsive handling and excellent fuel economy, making it ideal for both city commuting and highway cruising.
The exterior features 16-inch machine-finished alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, automatic headlights, and body-colored power heated side mirrors with integrated turn signal indicators, all contributing to its sleek and modern appearance.
Inside, the cabin offers heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, manual air conditioning, and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat for added versatility. The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless connectivity, while the wireless phone charger ensures your devices stay powered on the go. Additional features include remote keyless entry, cruise control with steering wheel-mounted controls, and a rearview camera for added convenience.
Safety is paramount in the Forte EX, which comes equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning. These features work together to enhance driver awareness and confidence on the road.
Experience the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and advanced features with the 2021 Kia Forte EX. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and see all that this exceptional sedan has to offer.
Financing an Extended Warranty is Available upon request
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
2021 Kia Forte