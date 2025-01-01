Menu
Account
Sign In
X-LINE All-wheel drive 6-passenger w/ 2nd row captains chairs, heated leather seats, heated steering, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, backup camera, 20-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, auto headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, drive mode selector, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, paddle shifters, garage door opener, bluetooth and Sirius XM!!!

2021 Kia Sorento

83,089 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Kia Sorento

X-LINE AWD | 6-PASS | HTD SEATS | REMOTE START

Watch This Vehicle
12258199

2021 Kia Sorento

X-LINE AWD | 6-PASS | HTD SEATS | REMOTE START

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,089KM
VIN 5XYRHDLFXMG072881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Runway Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,089 KM

Vehicle Description

X-LINE All-wheel drive 6-passenger w/ 2nd row captains chairs, heated leather seats, heated steering, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, backup camera, 20-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, auto headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, drive mode selector, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, paddle shifters, garage door opener, bluetooth and Sirius XM!!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan WOLFSBURG AWD l PANO ROOF | CARPLAY | HTD LEATHER for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan WOLFSBURG AWD l PANO ROOF | CARPLAY | HTD LEATHER 117,772 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Sorento X-LINE AWD | 6-PASS | HTSD SEATS | REMOTE START for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Kia Sorento X-LINE AWD | 6-PASS | HTSD SEATS | REMOTE START 66,728 KM $33,787 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Terrain AUTOMATIC | REAR CAM | 18IN ALLOYS | A/C for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 GMC Terrain AUTOMATIC | REAR CAM | 18IN ALLOYS | A/C 118,625 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Sorento