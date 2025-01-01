$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Sorento
X-LINE AWD | 6-PASS | HTD SEATS | REMOTE START
2021 Kia Sorento
X-LINE AWD | 6-PASS | HTD SEATS | REMOTE START
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Runway Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,089 KM
Vehicle Description
X-LINE All-wheel drive 6-passenger w/ 2nd row captains chairs, heated leather seats, heated steering, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, backup camera, 20-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, auto headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, drive mode selector, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, paddle shifters, garage door opener, bluetooth and Sirius XM!!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500