2021 Kia Soul

3,094 KM

Details Description Features

$23,226

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

HEATED SEATS & STEERING | SUPER LOW KMS | BLIND SP

HEATED SEATS & STEERING | SUPER LOW KMS | BLIND SP

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

3,094KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7018709
  • Stock #: 210449
  • VIN: KNDJ33AU8M7753626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 3,094 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 3,000 KMS!!! Very well equipped finished in Inferno Red w/heated seats & heated leather steering wheel, Blind Spot Detection System, rear view camera, remote starter, air conditioning, power group, alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, tinted glass, automatic headlamps/fog lights, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of vehicles and we GUARANTEE the lowest prices. We are the little dealer that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, EX

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

