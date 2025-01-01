$40,800+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Telluride
SX Limited Nightsky Edition SX, NIGHTFALL EDITION IN BLACK COPPER
2021 Kia Telluride
SX Limited Nightsky Edition SX, NIGHTFALL EDITION IN BLACK COPPER
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$40,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,521KM
VIN 5XYP5DHC7MG138009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Copper W/copper Flakes
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0036a
- Mileage 40,521 KM
Vehicle Description
MINT
Compare at $42024 - Myers Cadillac is just $40800!
JUST IN - LOADED TO THE MAX TELLURIDE SX NIGHFALL EDITION- LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAV, CARPLAY, 3RD ROW, 2ND ROW BUCKETS, POWER LIFTGATE, BLACK SPECIAL EDITION ALLOY WHEELS, REMOTE START, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, NON SMOKER.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
10-Way Driver Seat
Find My Car Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Supplemental Cabin Heater
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
71 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.648 Final Drive Ratio
Part And Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.8L V6 GDI Atkinson DOHC D-CVVT
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca)
Surround View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind-Spot Collision Warning Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Highway Driving Assist (HDA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Exterior
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: 245/50R20
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
630w Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Controls, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
$40,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2021 Kia Telluride