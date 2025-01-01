$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Lexus ES
ES 250 AWD | COOLED LEATHER | SUNROOF | CARPLAY
2021 Lexus ES
ES 250 AWD | COOLED LEATHER | SUNROOF | CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,332 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 43,000KMS!! ES 250 All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather, sunroof, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane trace assist, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, navigation, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, drive mode selector, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-746-8500