Menu
Account
Sign In
ONLY 43,000KMS!! ES 250 All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather, sunroof, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane trace assist, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, navigation, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, drive mode selector, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!

2021 Lexus ES

43,332 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Lexus ES

ES 250 AWD | COOLED LEATHER | SUNROOF | CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle
13075696

2021 Lexus ES

ES 250 AWD | COOLED LEATHER | SUNROOF | CARPLAY

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 13075696
  2. 13075696
  3. 13075696
  4. 13075696
  5. 13075696
  6. 13075696
  7. 13075696
  8. 13075696
  9. 13075696
  10. 13075696
  11. 13075696
  12. 13075696
  13. 13075696
  14. 13075696
  15. 13075696
  16. 13075696
  17. 13075696
  18. 13075696
  19. 13075696
  20. 13075696
  21. 13075696
  22. 13075696
  23. 13075696
  24. 13075696
  25. 13075696
  26. 13075696
  27. 13075696
  28. 13075696
  29. 13075696
  30. 13075696
  31. 13075696
  32. 13075696
  33. 13075696
  34. 13075696
  35. 13075696
  36. 13075696
  37. 13075696
  38. 13075696
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,332KM
VIN 58AB11D1XMU007295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,332 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 43,000KMS!! ES 250 All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather, sunroof, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane trace assist, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, navigation, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, drive mode selector, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2018 Nissan Qashqai for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Nissan Qashqai 148,839 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Mustang LOW KMS! | 310HP ECOBOOST | REAR CAM | 18IN ALLOYS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Ford Mustang LOW KMS! | 310HP ECOBOOST | REAR CAM | 18IN ALLOYS 139,015 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 SXT 4X4 |LOW KMS! |5.7L HEMI V8 |REAR CAM |TONNEAU for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 RAM 1500 SXT 4X4 |LOW KMS! |5.7L HEMI V8 |REAR CAM |TONNEAU 136,689 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2021 Lexus ES