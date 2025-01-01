$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Lexus NX
300 AWD| PREMIUM| LEATHER| SUNROOF| COOLED SEATS
2021 Lexus NX
300 AWD| PREMIUM| LEATHER| SUNROOF| COOLED SEATS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Caviar
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,111 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 70,000KMS!! NX 300 PREMIUM PACKAGE!! All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather, sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, 8-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver memory, leather-wrapped steering wheel, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-746-8500