ONLY 70,000KMS!! NX 300 PREMIUM PACKAGE!! All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather, sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, 8-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver memory, leather-wrapped steering wheel, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2021 Lexus NX

70,111 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Lexus NX

300 AWD| PREMIUM| LEATHER| SUNROOF| COOLED SEATS

12643569

2021 Lexus NX

300 AWD| PREMIUM| LEATHER| SUNROOF| COOLED SEATS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,111KM
VIN JTJGARDZXM2239913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caviar
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,111 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 70,000KMS!! NX 300 PREMIUM PACKAGE!! All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather, sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, 8-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver memory, leather-wrapped steering wheel, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2021 Lexus NX