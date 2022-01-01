2021 Lexus NX

+ taxes & licensing
Outstanding driving dynamics paired with luxurious options describes this NX 300 F Sport. Features include, F Sport Series 2 package, navigation, sunroof, stunning black/red leather interior, heated/ventilated front seats, memory seating system, full power group including power seat + power lift gate, rear camera with front + rear parking sensors, heated steering, blind spot monitor, lane keep assist, 18 alloy wheels, dual climate control, Eco/Normal/Sport drive modes, leather wrapped steering, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184
