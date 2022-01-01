Menu
2021 Lexus NX

37,924 KM

Details

$55,356

+ tax & licensing
$55,356

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

300 F SPORT 2 | AWD | NEW ARRIVAL | NAV | RED LEATHER

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

37,924KM
Used
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8093200
  Stock #: 220002
  VIN: JTJSARDZ0M5019558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pewter
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220002
  • Mileage 37,924 KM

Vehicle Description

Outstanding driving dynamics paired with luxurious options describes this NX 300 F Sport. Features include, F Sport Series 2 package, navigation, sunroof, stunning black/red leather interior, heated/ventilated front seats, memory seating system, full power group including power seat + power lift gate, rear camera with front + rear parking sensors, heated steering, blind spot monitor, lane keep assist, 18 alloy wheels, dual climate control, Eco/Normal/Sport drive modes, leather wrapped steering, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Vehicle Features

Rain sensor wipers
Heated Steering Wheel

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

