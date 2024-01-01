Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Lexus RX 350

124,606 KM

Details Features

$38,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Lexus RX 350

F SPORT 2 PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Lexus RX 350

F SPORT 2 PKG

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

Contact Seller

$38,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
124,606KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T2YZMDAXMC263686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 124,606 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota

Used 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback 57,177 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Highlander LE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Toyota Highlander LE 14,074 KM $46,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST 118,136 KM $26,998 + tax & lic

Email Tony Graham Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,998

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

Contact Seller
2021 Lexus RX 350