2021 Lexus UX
250h F SPORT AWD | HYBRID | RED LEATHER | SUNROOF
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,797 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 29,000 KMS!! All-wheel drive F Sport w/ red leather sport seats, sunroof, heated seats & steering, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, power seats, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
