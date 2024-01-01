$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-3
GS AWD
2021 Mazda CX-3
GS AWD
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
Used
90,944KM
VIN JM1DKFC71M1512292
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C13075
- Mileage 90,944 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Low Speed Brake Assist, Rearview Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert
In a vehicle built on the premise that driving matters, life is no longer only about getting from Point A to Point B, but also about relishing the journey. This 2021 Mazda CX-3 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
From its sophisticated exterior design to the cutting-edge technological innovations, Mazda engineers designed the 2021 CX-3 to inspire joy behind the wheel. The compact but versatile interior of the 2021 CX-3 with expandable cargo space, foldable rear seats, and customizable storage accessories is designed to impress drivers and passengers alike.This SUV has 90,944 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our CX-3's trim level is GS AWD. Ultimate comfort is the primary focus of this all wheel drive CX-3 GS with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel to keep you warm on those cold winter days. Additional features you're sure to appreciate are stylish aluminum wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob and parking brake, a 7 inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT, Bluetooth streaming audio, blind spot detection, auto climate control, premium cloth seats and heated door mirrors.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2021 Mazda CX-3