2021 Mazda CX-30
AWD | ONLY 29,000 KMS | CARPLAY | HTD SEATS | A/C
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,529 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 29,000 KMS!! AUTOMATIC!! ALL-WHEEL DRIVE w/ Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto, heated seats, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, 16-inch alloys, backup camera, air conditioning, full power group, automatic headlights, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
