2021 Mazda CX-5

$32,898 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 8 , 5 6 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10231712

10231712 Stock #: P1559

P1559 VIN: JM3KFBCMXM1107887

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 38,561 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Power Liftgate Interior Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Proximity Key Safety Lane Departure Warning Lane Keep Assist Active Brake Assist Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Radar Cruise Control Blind Spot Detection Synthetic Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.