2021 Mazda CX-5

31,563 KM

Details

$32,428

+ tax & licensing
$32,428

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2021 Mazda CX-5

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD | HTD LEATHER | BLIND SPOT | PREMIUM ALLOYS

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD | HTD LEATHER | BLIND SPOT | PREMIUM ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$32,428

+ taxes & licensing

31,563KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10608450
  • Stock #: 231383
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM1M0430067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sonic Silver Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,563 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE GS W/ HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, LANE-DEPARTURE ALERT, PREMIUM 19-IN ALLOYS, ADPATIVE CRUISE CONTROL, RAIN-SENSING WIPERS AND MORE! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

