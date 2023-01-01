$32,428+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD | HTD LEATHER | BLIND SPOT | PREMIUM ALLOYS
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
31,563KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10608450
- Stock #: 231383
- VIN: JM3KFBCM1M0430067
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sonic Silver Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,563 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE GS W/ HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, LANE-DEPARTURE ALERT, PREMIUM 19-IN ALLOYS, ADPATIVE CRUISE CONTROL, RAIN-SENSING WIPERS AND MORE! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
