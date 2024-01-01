$24,000+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5
GX CX5, GX, FWD, REAR CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ALLOY WHEELS
2021 Mazda CX-5
GX CX5, GX, FWD, REAR CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ALLOY WHEELS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$24,000
+ taxes & licensing
37,849KM
Used
VIN JM3KFABL9M0132367
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,849 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
Compare at $24720 - Myers Cadillac is just $24000!
JUST IN - 2021 CADILLAC CX5 GX- REAR CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, PUSH START HEATED SEATS, LOW KM, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES. RED MICA ON BLACK
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Apple CarPlay
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Tires: 225/65R17 All-Season
Wheels: 17" Alloy Dark Grey High Lustre Met Finish
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Collision Warning
Emergency Sos
Active Brake Assist
Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Android Auto
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
56 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
4.325 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4
Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual shift mode and drive selection switch
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual front passenger seat and height adjustable head restraints,
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
Radio: AM/FM/HD w/4 Speakers -inc: 8" colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT, HMI commander switch, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 2 USB ports, auxiliary audio input jacks, steering wheel mounted Bluetooth and audio controls, Bluetooth w/audio pro...
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
$24,000
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2021 Mazda CX-5