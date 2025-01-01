Menu
Account
Sign In
All-wheel drive GS w/ heated leather/suede seats, heated steering, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, full power group incl. power seat & power liftgate, air conditioning, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2021 Mazda CX-5

105,426 KM

Details Description

$24,617

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD | HTD LEATHER | CARPLAY/AUTO | BLIND SPOT

Watch This Vehicle
12211809

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD | HTD LEATHER | CARPLAY/AUTO | BLIND SPOT

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$24,617

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
105,426KM
VIN JM3KFBCM3M0112323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,426 KM

Vehicle Description

All-wheel drive GS w/ heated leather/suede seats, heated steering, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, full power group incl. power seat & power liftgate, air conditioning, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2024 Toyota Corolla AUTOMATIC | WIRELESS CARPLAY | REAR CAM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Toyota Corolla AUTOMATIC | WIRELESS CARPLAY | REAR CAM 15,994 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Corolla LE | PREMIUM PKG | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Toyota Corolla LE | PREMIUM PKG | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS 8,351 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Altima SL | 3.5L V6 | TECH PKG | SUNROOF | LEATHER for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Nissan Altima SL | 3.5L V6 | TECH PKG | SUNROOF | LEATHER 134,533 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,617

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda CX-5