2021 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD | HTD LEATHER | CARPLAY/AUTO | BLIND SPOT
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,426 KM
Vehicle Description
All-wheel drive GS w/ heated leather/suede seats, heated steering, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, full power group incl. power seat & power liftgate, air conditioning, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
