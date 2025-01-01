Menu
ONLY 46,000KMS!! GS W/ COMFORT PACKAGE!! All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather, sunroof, heated seats & steering, 8-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, rain-sensing wipers, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2021 Mazda CX-5

46,099 KM

Details Description

12632397

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
46,099KM
VIN JM3KFBCM7M1497279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,099 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 46,000KMS!! GS W/ COMFORT PACKAGE!! All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather, sunroof, heated seats & steering, 8-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, rain-sensing wipers, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

