$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT TURBO AWD | 250HP | COOLED LEATHER | SUNROOF
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT TURBO AWD | 250HP | COOLED LEATHER | SUNROOF
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,253 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED GT TURBO ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ 250HP!! Leather, sunroof, heated/cooled front seats & heated rear seats, heated steering, heads-up display, navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, backup camera, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, 19-inch alloys, Bose audio, tow package, paddle shifters, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights, garage door opener, Sirius XM and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-746-8500