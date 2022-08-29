Menu
2021 Mazda CX-5

32,440 KM

Details Description Features

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Mazda

613-699-8733

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda CX-5

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

Barrhaven Mazda

520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-699-8733

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

32,440KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9069130
  Stock #: 34491
  VIN: JM3KFACM3M1109586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34491
  • Mileage 32,440 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival 2021 Mazda CX-5 GS | Clean 1-Owner Trade! Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Backup Camera, Power Liftgate & MUCH MORE! Clean Carfax! We are open to the public for test drives and vehicle demonstrations. Reach out to our Internet Sales Team online or call in to speak with a live sales consultant. Please book an appointment and let us know if you have any special requests or safety concerns. ***Ask for your Free Carfax Report***

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Cylinder Deactivation
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0')
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Front tires: 225/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/65HR17.0
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel economy highway: 7.6L/100 km
Auto high-beam headlights
Manual driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Proximity key: push button start only
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94)
Fuel economy city: 9.3L/100 km
Ground clearance (min): 191mm (7.5)
Horsepower: 187hp @ 6,000RPM
Torque: 186 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Interior cargo volume: 975 L (34 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,687 L (60 cu.ft.)
Engine horsepower: 187hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine torque: 186 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Exterior length: 4,550mm (179.1)
Exterior body width: 1,842mm (72.5)
Wheelbase: 2,698mm (106.2)
Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Rear legroom: 1,007mm (39.6)
Rear headroom: 991mm (39.0)
Front hiproom: 1,402mm (55.2)
Rear hiproom: 1,405mm (55.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,451mm (57.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,392mm (54.8)
Passenger volume: 2,934L (103.6 cu.ft.)
Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy combined: 8.5L/100 km
Exterior height: 1,681mm (66.2)
Blind spot: Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) warning
Front headroom: 1,009mm (39.7)
Fuel tank capacity: 56.0L
Lane departure: Lane-keep Assist System (LAS) active
Forward collision: Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) mitigation
Adaptive Cruise Control: Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC)
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: power liftgate
Appearance: digital/analog
Curb weight: 1,571kg (3,463lbs)
Engine litres: 2.5L
Seat Upholstery: simulated suede/leatherette
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Pedestrian detection: prevention

