2021 Mazda CX-5

Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Mileage
32,440 KM
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Interior
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Exterior
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Emergency communication system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0')
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Front tires: 225/65HR17.0
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel economy highway: 7.6L/100 km
Auto high-beam headlights
Manual driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Proximity key: push button start only
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94)
Fuel economy city: 9.3L/100 km
Ground clearance (min): 191mm (7.5)
Horsepower: 187hp @ 6,000RPM
Torque: 186 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Interior cargo volume: 975 L (34 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,687 L (60 cu.ft.)
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Exterior length: 4,550mm (179.1)
Exterior body width: 1,842mm (72.5)
Wheelbase: 2,698mm (106.2)
Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Rear legroom: 1,007mm (39.6)
Rear headroom: 991mm (39.0)
Front hiproom: 1,402mm (55.2)
Rear hiproom: 1,405mm (55.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,451mm (57.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,392mm (54.8)
Passenger volume: 2,934L (103.6 cu.ft.)
Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy combined: 8.5L/100 km
Exterior height: 1,681mm (66.2)
Blind spot: Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) warning
Front headroom: 1,009mm (39.7)
Fuel tank capacity: 56.0L
Lane departure: Lane-keep Assist System (LAS) active
Forward collision: Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) mitigation
Adaptive Cruise Control: Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Curb weight: 1,571kg (3,463lbs)
Seat Upholstery: simulated suede/leatherette
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Pedestrian detection: prevention
