2021 Mazda CX-5

9069130 Stock #: 34491

34491 VIN: JM3KFACM3M1109586

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 32,440 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Emergency communication system Turn signal indicator mirrors Cylinder Deactivation Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Engine displacement: 2.5 L Max seating capacity: 5 Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Tailpipe finisher: chrome Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0') Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs) Front tires: 225/65HR17.0 Rear tires: 225/65HR17.0 Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Fuel economy highway: 7.6L/100 km Auto high-beam headlights Manual driver lumbar support Wheel size: 17 Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 8.0 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning Proximity key: push button start only Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94) Fuel economy city: 9.3L/100 km Ground clearance (min): 191mm (7.5) Horsepower: 187hp @ 6,000RPM Torque: 186 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM Interior cargo volume: 975 L (34 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,687 L (60 cu.ft.) Engine horsepower: 187hp @ 6,000RPM Engine torque: 186 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1 Exterior length: 4,550mm (179.1) Exterior body width: 1,842mm (72.5) Wheelbase: 2,698mm (106.2) Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0) Rear legroom: 1,007mm (39.6) Rear headroom: 991mm (39.0) Front hiproom: 1,402mm (55.2) Rear hiproom: 1,405mm (55.3) Front shoulder room: 1,451mm (57.1) Rear shoulder room: 1,392mm (54.8) Passenger volume: 2,934L (103.6 cu.ft.) Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance Fuel economy combined: 8.5L/100 km Exterior height: 1,681mm (66.2) Blind spot: Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) warning Front headroom: 1,009mm (39.7) Fuel tank capacity: 56.0L Lane departure: Lane-keep Assist System (LAS) active Forward collision: Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) mitigation Adaptive Cruise Control: Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) Compressor: Not Available Cargo: power liftgate Appearance: digital/analog Curb weight: 1,571kg (3,463lbs) Engine litres: 2.5L Seat Upholstery: simulated suede/leatherette Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline Pedestrian detection: prevention

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

