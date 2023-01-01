Menu
2021 Mazda CX-5

64,715 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-8088

2021 Mazda CX-5

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS - Power Liftgate - Heated Seats

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS - Power Liftgate - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,715KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9974186
  • Stock #: P1412
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM5M0113201

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1412
  • Mileage 64,715 KM

Vehicle Description

Synthetic Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay!

The excellent power delivery, superior handling and a swanky interior help propel this 2021 Mazda CX-5 to new heights among its competitors. This 2021 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2021 CX-5 strengthens the connection between vehicle and driver. Mazda designers and engineers carefully consider every element of the vehicle's makeup to ensure that the CX-5 outperforms expectations and elevates the experience of driving. Powerful and precise, yet comfortable and connected, the 2021 CX-5 is purposefully designed for drivers, no matter what the conditions might be. This SUV has 64,715 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our CX-5's trim level is GS. Stepping up to this ultra modern CX-5 GS is a great choice as you will get improved features like a power liftgate, heated steering wheels, stylish aluminum wheels, advanced blind spot monitoring, heated seats on synthetic leather upholstery and a large touch screen display with MAZDA CONNECT, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional luxurious features include LED lighting, a multifunction steering wheel with built-in distance pacing cruise control, lane departure warning and lane keep assist, automatic high beam assist, a wide angle rearview camera, rear collision warning and a proximity key for push button start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Synthetic Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Active Brake Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Radar Cruise Control
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Keep Assist
Synthetic Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Toyota

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

