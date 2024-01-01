$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-9
GS-L AWD - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2021 Mazda CX-9
GS-L AWD - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,979KM
VIN JM3TCBCY4M0454086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,979 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheels, Radar Cruise Control!
From cutting-edge engineering to its spacious cabin, Mazda engineers and designers get to the heart of what it means to love what you drive in this CX-9. This 2021 Mazda CX-9 is for sale today in Ottawa.
Whether you love the technological innovation behind the 2021 Mazda CX-9 or whether you love the way it looks, the CX-9 is crafted to deliver a superbly rich driving experience. Be it everyday commutes or once in a lifetime cross-country treks, driving solo or with friends and family, the CX-9 pairs award-winning technology with elegant finishes and premium features for unforgettable moments behind the wheel.This SUV has 79,979 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-9's trim level is GS-L AWD. Upgrading to this GS-L is a great choice as it comes with features such as a larger touchscreen with MAZDA CONNECT, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, power liftgate, heated steering wheel, a proximity key and a power sunroof. You will also get leather seats that are heated in the front, stylish aluminum wheels, a wide angle rearview camera, tri zone climate control, LED lighting, reclining second row seats and power front seats. Additional safety features include forward obstruction warning, pedestrian detection, full range active braking assist, automatic high beam control and advanced blind spot monitoring. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheels, Radar Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Interior
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radar Cruise Control
LED Lights
heated steering wheels
Mazda Connect
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2021 Mazda CX-9