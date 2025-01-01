Menu
2021 Mazda CX-9

76,000 KM

Details Features

$32,500

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-9

GS-L AWD

12348477

2021 Mazda CX-9

GS-L AWD

Location

Bank Street Mazda

2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0253

$32,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,000KM
VIN JM3TCBCY1M0453249

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
POWER MOONROOF
Trailer Sway Control
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C

Trim

Leather upholstery

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: leather
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Max seating capacity: 7
Mode Select Transmission
3rd row seats: bench
Number of doors: 4
Wheel size: 20
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs)
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel tank capacity: 74.0L
Fuel economy city: 11.6L/100 km
Fuel economy highway: 9.1L/100 km
Turning radius: 5.9m (19.4')
GVWR: 2,638kg (5,816lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Rear shoulder room: 1,476mm (58.1)
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94)
Rear headroom: 978mm (38.5)
Drive type: all-wheel
Fuel economy combined: 10.5L/100 km
Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Rear legroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,471mm (57.9)
Horsepower: 227hp @ 5,000RPM
Torque: 310 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 227hp @ 5,000RPM
Engine torque: 310 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Blind spot: Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) warning
Exterior height: 1,717mm (67.6)
Ground clearance (min): 216mm (8.5)
Front headroom: 1,019mm (40.1)
3rd row headroom: 899mm (35.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,458mm (57.4)
Lane departure: Lane-keep Assist System (LAS) active
Forward collision: Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) mitigation
Ground clearance (max): 224mm (8.8)
Exterior length: 5,065mm (199.4)
Wheelbase: 2,930mm (115.4)
3rd row legroom: 754mm (29.7)
Front hiproom: 1,440mm (56.7)
3rd row hiproom: 1,019mm (40.1)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,349mm (53.1)
Passenger volume: 3,846L (135.8 cu.ft.)
Rear tires: 255/50VR20.0
Front tires: 255/50VR20.0
Primary LCD size: 9.0
Appearance: digital/analog
Engine litres: 2.5L
Adaptive Cruise Control: Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) w/Stop & Go
Curb weight: 1,994kg (4,396lbs)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Exterior body width: 1,989mm (78.3)
Emergency communication system: MAZDA CONNECT
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 407 L (14 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,017 L (71 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bank Street Mazda

Bank Street Mazda

2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0253

$32,500

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Mazda

613-801-0253

2021 Mazda CX-9