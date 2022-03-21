Menu
2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG

4,260 KM

Details Description

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A 35 RARE | 302HP | BURMESTER | PANO ROOF | NAV

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A 35 RARE | 302HP | BURMESTER | PANO ROOF | NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

4,260KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8733263
  • Stock #: 220776
  • VIN: W1K3F5BB4MJ279210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 4,260 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 4000 KMS!! Boasting what Mercedes does best, this rare AMG A35 offers a luxury interior with a sporty drive and appearance! Featuring a 2.0L Turbo engine making 302HP, this vehicle also features Premium Package, Burmester sound system, navigation, panoramic sunroof, backup camera with front & rear parking sensors, 19-inch AMG alloy wheels, wireless charging, seat kinetics, heated seats, active brake assist, traffic light view, blind spot assist, parking assist, paddle shifters, drive mode selection, dual-zone climate control, full power group including power adjustable seats, cruise control, auto headlights, and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

