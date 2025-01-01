$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
300 4MATIC SEDAN
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
300 4MATIC SEDAN
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,141KM
VIN W1KWF8EB5MR644067
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C13120
- Mileage 63,141 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
This Mercedes C-Class offers a sensuous cabin with functional and user-friendly features. This 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
This 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class remains exceptional in every sense of the word. It has beautiful and bold exterior lines, with a luxurious yet simplistic interior that offers nothing but the best of materials. When you immerse yourself behind the wheel of this gorgeous automobile, you'll find an abundance of standard luxuries that highlight its athletically elegant body and refined interior. This sedan has 63,141 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our C-Class's trim level is 300 4MATIC Sedan. This aggressively elegant, all wheel drive C 300 has an impressive list of luxury features including a sunroof, heated power front seats with memory, color instrument display, steering wheel audio and cruise control with paddle shifters, dual zone automatic climate control, Mercedes Me Assist with remote start, remote window and sunroof operation, and ambient lighting. For astounding safety, this classy sedan is equipped with active brake assist, blind spot assist, attention assist, a rear view camera, crosswind assist, and PRE-SAFE pre-collision safety system with protective sound. Keeping you connected and entertained is touch screen infotainment complete with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and one touch calling.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
This Mercedes C-Class offers a sensuous cabin with functional and user-friendly features. This 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
This 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class remains exceptional in every sense of the word. It has beautiful and bold exterior lines, with a luxurious yet simplistic interior that offers nothing but the best of materials. When you immerse yourself behind the wheel of this gorgeous automobile, you'll find an abundance of standard luxuries that highlight its athletically elegant body and refined interior. This sedan has 63,141 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our C-Class's trim level is 300 4MATIC Sedan. This aggressively elegant, all wheel drive C 300 has an impressive list of luxury features including a sunroof, heated power front seats with memory, color instrument display, steering wheel audio and cruise control with paddle shifters, dual zone automatic climate control, Mercedes Me Assist with remote start, remote window and sunroof operation, and ambient lighting. For astounding safety, this classy sedan is equipped with active brake assist, blind spot assist, attention assist, a rear view camera, crosswind assist, and PRE-SAFE pre-collision safety system with protective sound. Keeping you connected and entertained is touch screen infotainment complete with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and one touch calling.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury - Low Mileage 33,501 KM $36,079 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium - $52.15 /Wk 123,437 KM $14,079 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-378-XXXX(click to show)
888-378-6064
Alternate Numbers888-413-3817
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class