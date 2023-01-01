Menu
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

56,150 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

AMG53 4MATIC

AMG53 4MATIC

Location

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

56,150KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10268451
  Stock #: AA779
  VIN: 4JGFD6BB3MA396632

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black/Brown
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 56,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Unleash the Power of Luxury: Introducing the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 Coupe! Experience the perfect fusion of performance and elegance with its twin-turbocharged 429-hp engine and AMG-enhanced styling. Indulge in its opulent interior, enveloped in premium materials and cutting-edge technology. Command the road with confidence, thanks to its advanced safety features and intuitive driving assistance. Elevate every journey with the GLE 53 Coupe's sporty charisma and unparalleled comfort. Don't miss the chance to drive pure sophistication. Visit our showroom today! #MercedesBenz #GLE53Coupe #LuxuryPerformance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoAgents

2021 Mercedes-Benz G...
 56,150 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Supra GR...
 100 KM
$78,900 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 5,533 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic

