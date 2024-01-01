Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><font color=#000000 face=Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji><span>Fresh on the lot, a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 Coupe that perfectly blends luxury with performance. With 56,000 km, this SUV is a masterpiece of German engineering. Powered by a 3.0L inline-six turbo engine, it delivers a captivating drive. The interior exudes luxury with state-of-the-art technology including advanced navigation.</span></font></div><br /><div><font color=#000000 face=Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji><span><br></span></font><span>Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.io. AutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations, and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the year www.AutoAgents.io.</span><font color=#000000 face=Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji><span> </span></font></div>

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

56,150 KM

Details Description

$86,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

AMG53 4MATIC Coupe, all credit approved

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

AMG53 4MATIC Coupe, all credit approved

Location

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

  1. 10865337
  2. 10865337
  3. 10865337
  4. 10865337
  5. 10865337
  6. 10865337
  7. 10865337
  8. 10865337
  9. 10865337
  10. 10865337
  11. 10865337
  12. 10865337
  13. 10865337
  14. 10865337
  15. 10865337
  16. 10865337
  17. 10865337
  18. 10865337
  19. 10865337
  20. 10865337
  21. 10865337
  22. 10865337
  23. 10865337
  24. 10865337
  25. 10865337
Contact Seller

$86,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
56,150KM
Used
VIN 4JGFD6BB3MA396632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black/Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh on the lot, a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 Coupe that perfectly blends luxury with performance. With 56,000 km, this SUV is a masterpiece of German engineering. Powered by a 3.0L inline-six turbo engine, it delivers a captivating drive. The interior exudes luxury with state-of-the-art technology including advanced navigation.

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.io. AutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations, and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the year www.AutoAgents.io.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoAgents

Used 2016 Nissan Versa Note S for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Nissan Versa Note S 104,021 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE TD6 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE TD6 98,036 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO CrewMax 4WD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO CrewMax 4WD 25,862 KM $80,900 + tax & lic

Email AutoAgents

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoAgents

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

Call Dealer

613-909-XXXX

(click to show)

613-909-3884

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$86,900

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

Contact Seller
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class