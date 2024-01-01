$86,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
AMG53 4MATIC Coupe, all credit approved
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$86,900
+ taxes & licensing
56,150KM
Used
VIN 4JGFD6BB3MA396632
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black/Brown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,150 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh on the lot, a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 Coupe that perfectly blends luxury with performance. With 56,000 km, this SUV is a masterpiece of German engineering. Powered by a 3.0L inline-six turbo engine, it delivers a captivating drive. The interior exudes luxury with state-of-the-art technology including advanced navigation.
Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.io. AutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations, and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the year www.AutoAgents.io.
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class