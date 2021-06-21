Menu
2021 MINI Cooper Countryman

13,744 KM

Details Description

$37,826

+ tax & licensing
$37,826

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

AWD | NEW ARRIVAL

AWD | NEW ARRIVAL

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

13,744KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7435961
  • Stock #: 210816
  • VIN: WMZ43BR00M3M30980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 13,744 KM

Vehicle Description

I just arrived and have not been detailed yet. Be the first to visit me and soon I will get my photoshoot done! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

