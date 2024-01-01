Menu
Low Mileage, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Touch Screen, Fog Lights, Apple CarPlay!

This 2021 Nissan Kicks is impressive in all aspects, offering ample room, impressive utility, and attractive styling. This 2021 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

One of the best compact crossovers on the market, the 2021 Nissan Kicks manages to stand out, thanks to its style, comfort, and size. In a world of monotonous compact crossovers, the Kicks has a lot of unique styling and technology that make it a real contender. Whether getting the weekly groceries or hauling you and yours for a weekend getaway, rest assured that this Nissan Kicks pull it all off in style and comfort.This low mileage SUV has just 13,949 kms. Its graphite in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Kickss trim level is S. This Kicks S is packed with unbelievable value. Fog lights, power side mirrors, rear view camera, blind spot and lane departure warning, impressive array of air bags, and intelligent automatic emergency braking make sure you stay safe on the road while remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio control, 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB and aux jacks keep you connected and in the know. All this inside a lovely Nissan Kicks package makes this a great deal. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Touch Screen, Fog Lights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Active Emergency Braking.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

VIN 3N1CP5BV2ML470380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,949 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Interior

Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Touch Screen
Active Emergency Braking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
