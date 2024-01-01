Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!</b><br> <br> Compare at $24715 - Our Price is just $23995! <br> <br> This Nissan Kicks is right at home in the urban environment, with impressive versatility and practicality. This 2021 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>One of the best compact crossovers on the market, the 2021 Nissan Kicks manages to stand out, thanks to its style, comfort, and size. In a world of monotonous compact crossovers, the Kicks has a lot of unique styling and technology that make it a real contender. Whether getting the weekly groceries or hauling you and yours for a weekend getaway, rest assured that this Nissan Kicks pull it all off in style and comfort.This SUV has 64,526 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Kickss trim level is SR. This Nissan Kicks SR is the top shelf with remote keyless entry, automatic climate control, heated front seats, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio control, a touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB and aux jacks through a Bose premium sound system keeping you comfortable and connected while smart features like fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, AroundView 360 degree camera, impressive array of air bags, intelligent automatic emergency braking, aluminum wheels, intelligent automatic LED headlights, Advanced Drive Assist Display in the instrument cluster, and blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert keep you safe and help you drive smoothly. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Active Emergency Braking. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance target=_blank>https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance</a><br><br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$385.94</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2021 Nissan Kicks

64,526 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Nissan Kicks

SR - Heated Seats - Fog Lights

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Kicks

SR - Heated Seats - Fog Lights

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,526KM
VIN 3N1CP5DV6ML506763

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X3469A
  • Mileage 64,526 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!

Compare at $24715 - Our Price is just $23995!

This Nissan Kicks is right at home in the urban environment, with impressive versatility and practicality. This 2021 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

One of the best compact crossovers on the market, the 2021 Nissan Kicks manages to stand out, thanks to its style, comfort, and size. In a world of monotonous compact crossovers, the Kicks has a lot of unique styling and technology that make it a real contender. Whether getting the weekly groceries or hauling you and yours for a weekend getaway, rest assured that this Nissan Kicks pull it all off in style and comfort.This SUV has 64,526 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Kicks's trim level is SR. This Nissan Kicks SR is the top shelf with remote keyless entry, automatic climate control, heated front seats, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio control, a touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB and aux jacks through a Bose premium sound system keeping you comfortable and connected while smart features like fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, AroundView 360 degree camera, impressive array of air bags, intelligent automatic emergency braking, aluminum wheels, intelligent automatic LED headlights, Advanced Drive Assist Display in the instrument cluster, and blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert keep you safe and help you drive smoothly. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Active Emergency Braking.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Payments from $385.94 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto

Safety

Blind Spot Monitor

Additional Features

Active Emergency Braking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2021 Nissan Kicks SR - Heated Seats - Fog Lights for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Nissan Kicks SR - Heated Seats - Fog Lights 64,526 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 53,642 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee North - Aluminum Wheels - Android Auto for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Jeep Cherokee North - Aluminum Wheels - Android Auto 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Kicks