$23,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Kicks
SR - Heated Seats - Fog Lights
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,526KM
VIN 3N1CP5DV6ML506763
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X3469A
- Mileage 64,526 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!
Compare at $24715 - Our Price is just $23995!
This Nissan Kicks is right at home in the urban environment, with impressive versatility and practicality. This 2021 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
One of the best compact crossovers on the market, the 2021 Nissan Kicks manages to stand out, thanks to its style, comfort, and size. In a world of monotonous compact crossovers, the Kicks has a lot of unique styling and technology that make it a real contender. Whether getting the weekly groceries or hauling you and yours for a weekend getaway, rest assured that this Nissan Kicks pull it all off in style and comfort.This SUV has 64,526 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is SR. This Nissan Kicks SR is the top shelf with remote keyless entry, automatic climate control, heated front seats, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio control, a touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB and aux jacks through a Bose premium sound system keeping you comfortable and connected while smart features like fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, AroundView 360 degree camera, impressive array of air bags, intelligent automatic emergency braking, aluminum wheels, intelligent automatic LED headlights, Advanced Drive Assist Display in the instrument cluster, and blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert keep you safe and help you drive smoothly. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Active Emergency Braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $385.94 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Safety
Blind Spot Monitor
Additional Features
Active Emergency Braking
2021 Nissan Kicks