2021 Nissan Maxima
SR
2021 Nissan Maxima
SR
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,461KM
VIN 1N4AA6EV0MC502123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X3628
- Mileage 70,461 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
This 2021 Nissan Maxima is a modern, comfortable, and quietly athletic sedan. This 2021 Nissan Maxima is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Amazing performance and luxury driven features on this 2021 Nissan Maxima gave it an intense, fresh feel. With futuristic, head turning lines that manage to not distract from the Maxima's natural beauty, this sleek luxury sedan feels both perfectly at home and ahead of its time. For the next step in technology and style, take a look at this 2021 Nissan Maxima.This sedan has 70,461 kms. It's orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Maxima's trim level is SR. This Maxima SR adds quilted leather seats, climate controlled front seats, intelligent lane intervention and departure warning, traffic sign recognition, front and rear automatic braking with pedestrian detection, automatic highbeams, paddle shifters, active ride control, intelligent trace control and engine braking, sport tuned suspension, fog lights, spoiler, and aluminum sport pedals. This Maxima is also equipped with a dual panel power moonroof, heated leather steering wheel, intelligent cruise control and driver alertness monitoring, blind spot monitoring, LED lighting with automatic headlamps, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, rearview camera, front and rear sonar, remote start and keyless entry, remote window operation, NissanConnect with Navigation, 8 inch touchscreen, linked 7 inch display for Advanced Drive-Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Bose premium sound system.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Compass
Perimeter Alarm
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
10-Way Driver Seat
6-Way Passenger Seat
Sport Heated Leather/Simulated Suede Steering Wheel
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/memory, power lumbar support and manual thigh support extension, 4-way power front passenger's seat and power passenger seat lifter
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
150 amp alternator
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
5.25 Axle Ratio
63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24-Valve V6
Transmission: Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: paddle shifters
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 245/40R19 AS
Wheels: 19" Gloss Black Alloy w/Centre Caps
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Front Camera
Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Left Side Camera
Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Right Side Camera
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Media / Nav / Comm
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Yamaha Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio w/NissanConnect Navigation -inc: 11 speaker Bose sound system, services featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, MP3/WMA reader, 8" colour display w/multi-touch control, 2 front USB connection ports (1 type A, 1 type C), NissanCo...
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
