2021 Nissan Rogue
2021.5 AWD S
Location
Bank Street Mazda
2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8
613-801-0253
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
28,100KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT3ABXMC812628
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,100 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Window Defroster
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Seat upholstery: cloth
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy city: 9.2L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7')
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Speakers: 4
Departure angle: 24 deg
Ramp breakover angle: 18 deg
Parking sensors: rear
Fuel tank capacity: 55.0L
Approach angle: 19 deg
Fuel economy highway: 7.2L/100 km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Compression ratio: 12.00 to 1
Curb weight: 1,584kg (3,492lbs)
Front tires: 235/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 235/65HR17.0
Passenger volume: 2,985L (105.4 cu.ft.)
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Rear headroom: 996mm (39.2)
Exterior parking camera rear: RearView Monitor yes
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94)
Fuel economy combined: 8.3L/100 km
Drive type: all-wheel
Exterior height: 1,689mm (66.5)
Horsepower: 181hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 181hp @ 6,000RPM
Front shoulder room: 1,450mm (57.1)
Forward collision: Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) mitigation
Blind spot: Blind Spot Warning (BSW) warning
Ground clearance (min): 208mm (8.2)
Rear hiproom: 1,356mm (53.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9)
Wheelbase: 2,706mm (106.5)
Exterior body width: 1,840mm (72.4)
Payload: 408kg (899lbs)
Front legroom: 1,054mm (41.5)
Smart device integration: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Exterior length: 4,648mm (183.0)
Rear legroom: 978mm (38.5)
Front headroom: 1,044mm (41.1)
GVWR: 2,035kg (4,486lbs)
Front hiproom: 1,374mm (54.1)
Rear collision: mitigation
Lane departure: Lane Departure Warning (LDW) warning
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Engine litres: 2.5L
Torque: 181 lb.-ft. @ 3,600RPM
Engine torque: 181 lb.-ft. @ 3,600RPM
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Pedestrian detection: prevention
Towing capacity: 612kg (1,349lbs)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,098 L (74 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 1,033 L (36 cu.ft.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bank Street Mazda
2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8
2021 Nissan Rogue