2021 Nissan Rogue

75,000 KM

2021 Nissan Rogue

Platinum - Navigation - Leather Seats

12429541

2021 Nissan Rogue

Platinum - Navigation - Leather Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Used
75,000KM
VIN JN8AT3DD1MW313916

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6905
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Heads-Up Display, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate!

Big on interior space, and bigger on value, this Nissan Rogue is ready to take your family on the next adventure. This 2021 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This SUV has 75,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is Platinum. This Platinum Rogue is the ultimate in safety, style and luxury with a power liftgate, built in navigation, soft Nappa leather seats, driver memory settings, heads-up display, a 360 degree camera, power sunroof, chrome exterior accents, Wi-Fi hotspot, distance pacing cruise control with stop and go technology, remote start, lane keep assist, and blind spot warning. It also comes with unique alloy wheels, LED lighting with automatic headlights, heated side mirrors, a proximity key for keyless entry and push button start. The technology and style continue on the inside with NissanConnect, a large touchscreen for your infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, hands free texting, heated front seats and heated steering wheel, a rearview monitor, lane departure warning and automatic braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads-up Display, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
360 Camera
Wi-Fi

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2021 Nissan Rogue