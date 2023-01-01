2021 Nissan Sentra

$27,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 , 0 0 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10359798

10359798 Stock #: X3274

X3274 VIN: 3N1AB8DV4MY238998

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 19,003 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Sunroof Interior Heated Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Performance Tuning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.