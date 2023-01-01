Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Nissan Sentra

10,995 KM

Details Description Features

$24,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,595

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Sentra

2021 Nissan Sentra

SV - Heated Seats - Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Sentra

SV - Heated Seats - Android Auto

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Contact Seller

$24,595

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
10,995KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10612737
  • Stock #: X3300
  • VIN: 3N1AB8CV1MY322004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,995 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Alloy Wheels!

Compare at $25333 - Our Price is just $24595!

When it comes to comfortable daily drivers with frugal fuel consumption and bulletproof reliability, this Nissan Sentra is an extremely compelling option. This 2021 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Built to be a sensible and affordable compact sedan, this 2021 Nissan Sentra still manages to stand out with sleek, modern styling and quality design. Updated with modern technology, the 2021 Nissan Sentra still hits this mark for incredible value. Comfortable and quality interior matched with awesome technology for both safety and connectivity make this Nissan Sentra an obvious choice for the modern car buyer.This low mileage sedan has just 10,995 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sentra's trim level is SV. This Sentra SV has alloy wheels, automatic emergency braking, auto on/off headlights, Advanced Drive-Assist instrument cluster monitor, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, voice recognition for audio, Siri Eyes Free, hands free texting assistant, Bluetooth control and streaming, rear view camera, proximity key, push button start, dual zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, adaptive cruise with stop and go, and a 7 inch monitor controls your infotainment with AM/FM, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, and aux and USB playback. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Alloy Wheels, Stop And Go Cruise, Blind Spot Warning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Payments from $395.59 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Automatic Emergency Braking

Additional Features

Blind spot warning
Stop and Go Cruise

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2023 Jeep Wrangler S...
 1,497 KM
$41,998 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 210,500 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Elantra...
 67,805 KM
$24,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory