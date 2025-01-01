$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Sentra
S Plus - Heated Seats - Android Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,344KM
VIN 3N1AB8BV5MY249107
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,344 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
When it comes to comfortable daily drivers with frugal fuel consumption and bulletproof reliability, this Nissan Sentra is an extremely compelling option. This 2021 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Built to be a sensible and affordable compact sedan, this 2021 Nissan Sentra still manages to stand out with sleek, modern styling and quality design. Updated with modern technology, the 2021 Nissan Sentra still hits this mark for incredible value. Comfortable and quality interior matched with awesome technology for both safety and connectivity make this Nissan Sentra an obvious choice for the modern car buyer.This sedan has 72,344 kms. It's gun metallic in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is S Plus. This Sentra S is packed with awesome features like lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise control, heated power side mirrors, voice recognition for audio, Siri Eyes Free, hands free texting assistant, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth control and streaming, rear view camera, remote keyless entry with power locks, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio controls, and a 7 inch monitor with AM/FM, aux and USB playback. The Plus package adds a better drivetrain and heated seats. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
2021 Nissan Sentra