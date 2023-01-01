$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Versa
SV - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay
Used
- Listing ID: 10287942
- Stock #: C12793
- VIN: 3N1CN8EV3ML833188
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Fun to drive and frugal on fuel, this Nissan Versa is a fantastic compact sedan option. This 2021 Nissan Versa is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The 2021 Nissan Versa is built for the modern car buyer. Its small size and agile nature make it perfect for urban commute, and its long list of upgrades and features make it easy to suit to your needs. All this style and character on top of a fuel efficient motor make the Nissan Versa the perfect subcompact for the new car owner.It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Versa's trim level is SV. This Nissan Versa has a chrome grille, fully automatic lights with fog lamps, 7 inch color touchscreen, remote keyless entry, emergency braking, and lane departure warning. This SV adds alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, and blind spot warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Chrome Grille, Touchscreen, Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Chrome Grille
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Emergency Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind spot warning
TOUCHSCREEN
