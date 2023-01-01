Menu
2021 Nissan Versa

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

888-378-6064

2021 Nissan Versa

2021 Nissan Versa

SV - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay

2021 Nissan Versa

SV - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10287942
  • Stock #: C12793
  • VIN: 3N1CN8EV3ML833188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Chrome Grille, Touchscreen!

Fun to drive and frugal on fuel, this Nissan Versa is a fantastic compact sedan option. This 2021 Nissan Versa is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

The 2021 Nissan Versa is built for the modern car buyer. Its small size and agile nature make it perfect for urban commute, and its long list of upgrades and features make it easy to suit to your needs. All this style and character on top of a fuel efficient motor make the Nissan Versa the perfect subcompact for the new car owner.It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Versa's trim level is SV. This Nissan Versa has a chrome grille, fully automatic lights with fog lamps, 7 inch color touchscreen, remote keyless entry, emergency braking, and lane departure warning. This SV adds alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, and blind spot warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Chrome Grille, Touchscreen, Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Chrome Grille

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Emergency Braking

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Blind spot warning
TOUCHSCREEN

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

