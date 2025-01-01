$299,895+ taxes & licensing
2021 Porsche 911
Turbo S | Techart | Red Int
Location
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
613-791-3000
$299,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,879KM
VIN WP0CD2A98MS263759
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Convertible
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 26,879 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S | Full TECHART Kit | Cabriolet | Red Interior | Carbon Trim | Tailored Luxury
GT Silver Metallic Exterior | Full Body Stealth Paint Protection Film | Bordeaux Red Leather Interior | TECHART Aerokit | TECHART Exhaust | TECHART Lowering MOdule | 20/21-Inch Formula VI Center-Lock Forged Wheels | Power Sunroof | Heated & Ventilated Adaptive Sport Seats | Burmester High-End Surround Sound | Porsche Communication Management (PCM) | Front Axle Lift System | Heated Steering Wheel | Illuminated Door Sills | Navigation | Apple CarPlay | Blind Spot Monitoring | Rearview Camera | Adaptive Cruise Control | Lane Keep Assist | LED Matrix Headlights in Black | Ambient Lighting | Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus | | Push Button Start | 8-Speed PDK Dual-Clutch Transmission | 3.7L Twin-Turbo Flat-6 Engine | All-Wheel Drive | and more.
The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S enhanced by TECHART is a masterclass in personalization and performanceelevating an already iconic supercar into a truly one-of-a-kind machine. TECHART certificate is present with the vehicle.
Key Features:
TECHART Exterior Styling: Includes a redesigned front apron, side skirts, rear diffuser with aero fins, roof spoiler, and a new rear wing profile, all engineered to enhance downforce without compromising Porsches active aerodynamics.
Interior Refinement: The cabin is transformed with custom Bordeaux Red leather, TECHART sport steering wheel, and optional carbon fiber or aluminum accents, delivering a tailored and luxurious driving environment.
Performance Hardware: Features like height-adjustable sport springs, TECHART sport exhaust with dynamic valve control, and Michelin Cup 2 tires ensure this Turbo S is as capable on the track as it is on the street.
Signature Wheels: The Formula VI forged wheels with center-locking hubs not only look stunning but also reduce unsprung weight for sharper handling.
This TECHART-enhanced 911 Turbo S is more than a carits a statement of individuality, engineering precision, and unrelenting speed.
This vehicle has travelled 26,879 Kms.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
2021 Porsche 911